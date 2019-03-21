|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Kerkeslager
Jonestown - Richard J. "Dick" Kerkeslager, 96, of Jonestown, died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Saturday, September 9, 1922 to the late John Kerkeslager and Katherine Kerkeslager nee Gruber in Lebanon. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and retired as a tool grinder at Bethlehem Steel. He was a veteran of the Army in World War II in the 407th Infantry of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, Ozark Division. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Ribbon. He was recognized for his service by Representatives Diamond, Gingrich, Swanger and Senator Folmer. Dick was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW Post #23 and a member of the Friendship Fire Company. Surviving are son Edward J. Kerkeslager; brothers James spouse of Nancy Kerkeslager, Dennis spouse of Maxine Kerkeslager, Thomas spouse of Mildred Kerkeslager; sister Joan spouse of Neil Smith. He was preceded in death by wife Genevieve E. Kerkeslager nee Hopkins; brothers John Kerkeslager, Donald Kerkeslager, Robert Kerkeslager. Viewing will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 2327 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Salvation Army, 1031 Guilford Street, Lebanon PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019