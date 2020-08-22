Richard K. "Dick" Maxwell
Palmyra - Richard K. "Dick" Maxwell, age 93, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Erie on January 13, 1927, son of the late Frank Potter and Florence Bloomfield, adopted by George E. and Emma Maxwell of Meadville, PA.
Dick was an outstanding track and field athlete for the Meadville Bulldogs, setting the high school record while in the mile event in 1944. After graduation, he joined the US Navy and served until the end of WWII.
After his discharge, while working in Los Angeles, Dick met the love of his life, Joyce Alton. They were married January 14, 1950, and spent 60 wonderful years together until her death in 2010.
Dick was a member of Brownstone Masonic Lodge Number 666, and the Zembo Shriners for 60 years.
He left behind many good friends and family, to whom he brought great joy. Survivors include his nephews, Douglas Hayes (Susan) of Sherman, NY, George Hayes (Carol) of Waldoboro, ME, Jon Royall (Charlotte) of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Scott Little of Erie; nieces, Christie Oshlick (Jim) and Melanie Cadden (Mark) all of Erie; cousin, Ruby Kovschak of Lewistown, PA; and longtime friends, Linda and Ryan Brubeck of Palmyra, PA. Dick also enjoyed attending the Hershey Theatre with his dear friend and classmate, Maxine Seifrit of Reading, PA. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, to whom, all will remember his warm and generous nature.
Richard will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd, Erie, PA 16510. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
.