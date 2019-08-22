|
Richard L. Horst
Myerstown - Richard L. Horst, 69, of Myerstown, PA, died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
He was the widower of Dona Horst.
Born in Lebanon, on March 5, 1950, he was a son of the late Paul Richard and Mary Kathryn (Bomgardner) Horst.
A 1968 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel, Schott Pharmaceuticals, and most recently Securitas Security. He enjoyed farming.
Surviving include his life partner, Jeanne Miller; daughters, Sarah, wife of Michael George & Joanna Horst; son, Jake Horst; step children, Lisa wife of Mark Haas, Michael Miller husband of Jeanette & Karen wife of Bruce "Jimmy" Dissinger; granddaughter, Brianna George; stepgrandchildren, Jesse Seidel, Brody & Emma Dissinger; brother, David Horst
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Horst.
Services are private.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangments
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019