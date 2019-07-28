Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Richard L. Miller Sr.


1943 - 2019
Richard L. Miller Sr. Obituary
Richard L. Miller, Sr.

Annville - Richard L. Miller, Sr., 76, of Annville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home.

Born in Middletown on March 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Millard and Pauline Cooper Miller. He was a retired carpenter and a member of Carpenters Local 431 in Lebanon. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Richard was a member of the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association and the Hershey American Legion Post 386. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and bowling. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and hanging out with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son Richard L. "Rick" Miller, Jr., and his wife Crystal of Lititz and grandchildren Tyler and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by a sister Joan Eckels.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
