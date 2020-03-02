Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Richard L. "Dick" Myers

Richard L. "Dick" Myers Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Myers

Jonestown - Richard L. "Dick" Myers, 77, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 peacefully in his home. He was the husband of the late, Mary Virginia Myers, who passed away in 2017.

Richard was born in Manheim, WV, on August 10, 1942 to the late Arthur I. and Tacy Marie (Arnold) Myers. He was a union laborer for Local 1180. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lickdale. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood carving, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth L. Myers and his wife Vicki of Jonestown, Richard E. Myers and his wife Susan of Jonestown, Crystal S. and her husband Chuck Fager of Jonestown, 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and his sisters, Shirley Muir, Edith Goff, and Mary Owens. He was preceded in death by his other brothers and sisters.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wellspan Hospice House 202 Hathaway Park Lebanon PA 17042

Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
