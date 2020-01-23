|
|
Richard L. Ondrusek
Lebanon - Richard L. Ondrusek, 91, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Joanne R. (Haak) Ondrusek, to whom he would have been married 66 years on June 12, 2020.
Born in Newmanstown on July 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Bertha (Malovec) Ondrusek.
Richard served in the US Army during WWII. He was owner of Ondrusek Heating Service, Myerstown, for 33 years, retiring in 1992. Prior to owning his own business, he worked at the former Lebanon Lincoln Mercury for 15 years. A member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown, Richard was a member of the Myerstown , Jonestown and Richland American Legions, and the Millcreek Hunting Lodge. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by a daughter, Nancy, wife of Dan Perrotti, of Cornwall; sons, Richard, husband of Joan Ondrusek, of Newark, DE, Raymond Ondrusek, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Abby, wife of Michael Travlos, Keri, wife of Michael DiAlessandro, and Daniel, husband of Janelle Ondrusek; great-grandchildren, Emily and Parker Travlos, Sophia and Francesca DiAlessandro, and Logan Plasterer; sister, Annamae Ondrusek, of Myerstown; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Joanne Delgado and Mary Ann Ondrusek; and brothers, Frank, Paul, Robert, and Anthony Ondrusek.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon in the Madonna Hall at the church immediately following the service. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020