Richard L. Schriver
Richard L. Schriver

Palmyra - Richard L. Schriver, 89, of Palmyra, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence, with his loving wife, Joanne (Bender) Schriver, by his side.

Born in E. Hanover Twp. on August 2, 1931, he was the son of the late G. Clarence and Betrond (Mickey) Schriver. Richard was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked in Federal Services for the Department of Air Force, and eventually retired from Navy Publications & Printing Service Office in Mechanicsburg. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Indiantown Gap, as well as a member of Mount Olivet Lodge #704, and Palmyra American Legion Post 72.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his son Randy L. Schriver, husband of Nancy, of Palmyra; brothers Albert Schriver, husband of Mildred, Vernon Schriver, husband of Betty; sister Violet Blouch, wife of the late Norman, sister-in-law Ilene Schriver; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Harold Schriver, Benjamin Schriver, sister Mary Weaver, wife of the late Marlin.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richard's church and sent to 6 Boundary Rd, Grantville, PA 17028 or the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
