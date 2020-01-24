|
|
Richard L. Weaver
Bradenton, FL - Richard L Weaver, 85, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Myerstown, PA passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was born in Annville, a son of the late Martin E and Verda A (Garber) Weaver. He was the husband of Marilyn J (Mark) Weaver, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.
He is survived by children Fred L, husband of Dixi J (Pannebecker) Weaver, Valerie A, wife of David M Blouch Sr, Richard L, husband of Linda S (Williams) Weaver and Melodie S, wife of John D Hoff; grandchildren, Bradley, Eric, Jonathan and Heather; and great grandchildren James and Ethan. He is also survived by his first wife, Mabel Jean (Minnich) Weaver.
Additionally, he is survived by step-daughter Sharon, wife of Jeff Steele; step-grandchildren Ashley, Caitlyn, Dylan, Lindsay and Christopher; and step-great grandchildren, Neeka, Teema and Evelyn.
He was preceded in death by brothers Marlin P Weaver and John D Weaver and sisters Helen E Showalter, Ruth E Stoltzfus, Lois E Ebersole and Alice E Beachy; step-children David Mark and Lorraine Heafner; and step-granddaughter Terri.
He was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School where he was the president of his graduating class. An entrepreneur and inventor, Richard owned several companies and held various patents for silo building machines, silo unloaders and poultry transport systems. He remained active in his business ventures throughout his life.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 (formerly Midway Church of the Brethren). A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the church, with Pastors John G Landis and Rick Conrad officiating. The family will greet visitors after the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Life Youth Ministries, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 (formerly Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ).
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020