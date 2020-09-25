1/
Richard M. Keath
1947 - 2020
Richard M. Keath

Elizabethtown - Richard M. "Dickie" Keath, 73, Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 in the Masonic Village. He was born in Lebanon on April 22, 1947 a son of the late Bernard I. and Florence Bickel Keath. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from the Lebanon Paper Box Factory. Dickie was a member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #704 F. & A.M.; past Grand Tall Cedar; member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies; as well as a member of the Lehigh Valley Joshua Association. He was also active with the Lebanon County Fire Fighters. Dickie was a member of the Union Hose Company and the Rescue Hose Company as well as the Lebanon County Fireman's Relief Association and the Lebanon County Fireman's Association where he had served as president. He was a member of the Lebanon VFW Post #23 and the American Legion Post 468 in Tower City. He is survived by a niece: Karen wife of Bill Doll; and a nephew: Matthew Shue. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10:00 am in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where Masonic services will begin at 8:45 am. with a viewing to follow from 9:00 am to the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap.










Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
08:45 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
