|
|
Richard Méndez
Ephrata - Richard Méndez, 65, of Ephrata, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. he was the son of the late Ricardo Mendez Lugo and Lydia Rosa Perez- Méndez. Richard is survived by his loving wife Beverly A. Josephs-Méndez for 25 years: his children Rose Monroy, Richard Mendez III, Veronica Mendez, Megan Mendez and Tamara DiCicco; grandchildren Nicole, James, Isabella, Domenic, Carmen, Braden, Lucia, Javier, Zarah, Giselle and Caprice; and brother Edwin Mendez.
Richard, who had a passion for teaching, started his teaching career in Brooklyn, NY. When he moved to Pennsylvania, he continued teaching in the Lebanon School District. He took pride and joy in teaching young individuals to reach their full learning potential. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, teaching, discussing the Bible with those he knew, working on computers and learning languages.
Services will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 530 New Holland Road, New Holland, PA 17557 on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm. To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. Lititz handled the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019