Richard P. (Dick) Markey Sr.
Lebanon - Lebanon, PA - Richard P. (Dick) Markey Sr. of Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday evening at home. He celebrated his 95th birthday earlier this year.
Dick was born in Lebanon, PA, the son of Homer R. Markey and Viola Matterness Markey. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Cyrus and Lucy Matterness.
Dick was a 1943 graduate of Lebanon High School where he lettered in several sports. He joined the United States Marine Corp upon reaching the age of 18. Due to his experience as a truck driver working for T.H. Heilig, he was assigned to a Seabee unit in the South Pacific.
Dick's passion was golf, either playing or watching. He was also a life-long Phillies and Eagles fan. He was the co-owner of Mello-Dee Music Company, and worked in the amusement machine industry for forty years.
Dick was a life member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge #631, a life member of the Annville American Legion Post 559, a life member of the Lebanon VFW Post 23, and a life member of the Elstonville Sportsman's Association. He was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church, and enjoyed attending church on a regular basis.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth J. (Betty) Markey, a son Bruce Richard Markey, brothers Cyril and Robert Markey, and a sister Joyce Smith. He is survived by his son Richard Jr, a daughter-in-law Kathleen Welch Markey, grandchildren Bruce Markey, Kate Derr, great-grandchild Owen Derr, a sister Betty Asick, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Rohland Funeral Home in Lebanon, PA on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dick's name to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation www.toysfortots.org