|
|
Richard R. Royer
Myerstown - Richard R. Royer, 89, of StoneRidge Towne Centre and formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Norma R. Wenger Royer.
Born in Myerstown on March 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Luke and Joyce Groh Royer. Richard retired from DuPont where he had been a truck driver. Following retirement, he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of the St. Paul's U.C.C. in Hamlin. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards at the Lebanon Senior Citizens. He especially enjoyed his model trains.
He is survived by his sons Jerry L. Royer, and Larry R. and his wife Lena Royer, all of Fredericksburg; sisters Lois MacEachern and Marilyn Santiago both of Rochester, NY; grandchildren Kristi Royer Donmoyer and Jason Royer; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Jack, Warren and Luke Royer, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Hamlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at P.O. Box 417, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 24, 2019