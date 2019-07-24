Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Royer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Royer Obituary
Richard R. Royer

Myerstown - Richard R. Royer, 89, of StoneRidge Towne Centre and formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Norma R. Wenger Royer.

Born in Myerstown on March 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Luke and Joyce Groh Royer. Richard retired from DuPont where he had been a truck driver. Following retirement, he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of the St. Paul's U.C.C. in Hamlin. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards at the Lebanon Senior Citizens. He especially enjoyed his model trains.

He is survived by his sons Jerry L. Royer, and Larry R. and his wife Lena Royer, all of Fredericksburg; sisters Lois MacEachern and Marilyn Santiago both of Rochester, NY; grandchildren Kristi Royer Donmoyer and Jason Royer; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Jack, Warren and Luke Royer, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Hamlin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at P.O. Box 417, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now