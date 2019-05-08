Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Finegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard William Finegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard William Finegan Obituary
Richard William Finegan

Palmyra - Richard William Finegan, 74, of Palmyra, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Sheila K. (Earnest) Finegan, sharing 57 years of marriage.

Born in Weston, WV on November 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Clifford and Violet Mae (Johnston) Finegan. Richard worked as a machine operator at Fruehauf for 22 years, and then retired from Dechert Dynamics in Palmyra. He was a member of Life Connection Church, enjoyed hunting and spending time in the mountains.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children William Finegan, husband of Ann of Palmyra, and Kimberly Smith, wife of Jeff of Palmyra; grandchildren Shane Kline, Beth Connelly, Holly Connelly and Heather Saylor; Seven great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law John Earnest. He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Finegan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now