Richard William Finegan
Palmyra - Richard William Finegan, 74, of Palmyra, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Sheila K. (Earnest) Finegan, sharing 57 years of marriage.
Born in Weston, WV on November 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Clifford and Violet Mae (Johnston) Finegan. Richard worked as a machine operator at Fruehauf for 22 years, and then retired from Dechert Dynamics in Palmyra. He was a member of Life Connection Church, enjoyed hunting and spending time in the mountains.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children William Finegan, husband of Ann of Palmyra, and Kimberly Smith, wife of Jeff of Palmyra; grandchildren Shane Kline, Beth Connelly, Holly Connelly and Heather Saylor; Seven great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law John Earnest. He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Finegan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019