Rickie D. Hommel
Palmyra - Rickie D. Hommel, 63, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born February 6, 1956 in Lebanon, son of Verna (Peiffer) Hommel the late Mark Hommel.
He was a graduate of Northern Lebanon High School and had begun working in the mail room at Reese's Candy Co. in February of 1975 and had eventually worked his way up to Supervisor for the last 27 years until retiring in 2016. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles and boats.
Rickie is survived by; son, Braden M. Hommel of Grantville; mother, Verna Hommel of Campbelltown; and brother, Gary Hommel of Palmyra.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cynthia M. (Heisey) Hommel and his father, Mark Hommel.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 9:30 - 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey with a memorial service beginning at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019