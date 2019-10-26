Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Rita E. Garloff


1929 - 2019
Rita E. Garloff Obituary
Rita E. Garloff

Myerstown - Rita E. Garloff, 90, of Myerstown, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run.

She was the widow of Richard H. Garloff, who died in 2003.

Born in Quarryville, on April 14, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Clare (Stokes) and William J. Trimble.

Rita was a 1948 graduate of Bethel High School.

She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown and served on the Parish Council of Catholic Women.

Rita is survived by sons, Douglas Garloff fiance of Grace Walters of Mahanoy City; Eric Garloff husband of Teresa, of Mt. Holly, NJ; & Craig Garloff husband of Tammie of Myerstown; grandsons, Matthew & Daniel Garloff; great grandsons, Noah, Ashton, & Owen; sister, Sara Manbeck, of Robesonia, Margaret Bausher of Hamburg and several nieces & nephews

She was preceded in death by brothers, John, M. Roy, & Paul Trimble; sisters, Mary Repsher & Celeste Manbeck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave.,Myerstown, with Rev. Michael Messner officiating. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
