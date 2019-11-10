|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Martel, Jr.
Lebanon - Robert A. "Bob" Martel, Jr., of Lebanon passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Janet K. "Jan" (Peterson) Martel, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Robert was born in Lebanon on September 5, 1953 to the late Robert A. Martel Sr. and Anna Mae (Boyer) Martel. He was a 1971 Lebanon Catholic High School graduate and a graduate of Thompson Institute. He worked in the accounting department at Bethlehem Steel, and later transitioned to their data center. He later worked as a computer programming consultant for various companies, and most recently was a computer programmer for Highmark. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, the Philadelphia Flyers, and spending time with his great niece, Lilly, and great nephew, Skyler.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Brandon Martel of Landisville and Erika Martel of Harrisburg, a brother David L. Martel, Sr. and his wife Rose of Lebanon, Patricia O'Roark and her husband Douglas of Myerstown, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Martel.
Per Bob's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a date and time to be determined.
Bob has requested that anyone who is able, please register to be a bone marrow donor at bethematch.org or donate to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019