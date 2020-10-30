Robert A. Meyer, Sr.Myerstown - Robert A. Meyer, Sr., 79, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence.He was the husband of Elaine C. (Kurtz) Meyer, who died March 27, 2019.Born in Schaefferstown on October 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Abraham Jacob and Earline Ida Margaret (Sonnen) Meyer.Robert was a lifetime member of the Keystone Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, Myerstown; Myerstown First Aide Unit; was a social member of the Myerstown VFW Post 6076; Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Co. 16; and the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown. He had over 60 years of volunteer fire service. Robert was employed at Charles C. Loose Lumber, Myerstown, for 31 years, retiring in 2003. He also worked part-time at Smith's Candies, Myerstown.Robert is survived by a son, Robert Meyer, Jr., companion of Jill Krall; daughter, Sandra Dee, wife of Jeff Bailey; stepsons, Brian Krall, Steve "Arch," husband of Shana Krall; grandchildren, Shane Meyer, Jon, husband of Ashlee Krall, Adam "Bud," husband of Amanda Krall, Emily Krall, Anthony, husband of Amy Jo Krall, Tanya, wife of Chris Shirey, Robert A. Meyer, III, Haley Krall, Kayla Strobel, Brenda Smith, Amanda Smith, Brandon Frescatore, Rusty Frescatore; great-grandchildren, Bria Shirey, Addelynn Shirey, Nora Krall, Pierce Krall, Caiden Krall, Chase Krall, Dalton Krall, Maverick Krall, Elijah Mejias, Calijah Frescatore, Donavin Frescatore, Dominic Frescatore, Isaiah Frescatore; sisters, Bonita Snyder, Joann Meyer; brothers, Carl, husband of Linda Meyer, and Donald, husband of Nancy Meyer. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Lee Meyer-Frescatore; and a stepson, Jeff "Chops" Krall.A viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, and Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be private. A graveside service will take place Friday, November 6, 2020 around 1:30 p.m. at Schaefferstown Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to form a procession at Friedens Lutheran Church between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to process to the graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Hook & Ladder Company No. 1, 25 S. Railroad St., Myerstown, PA 17067; or the Myerstown VFW Post 6076, 410 W. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.