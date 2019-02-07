Services
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Boyer Obituary
Robert Boyer

Lebanon - Robert E. Boyer, 88, of Lebanon Passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born in Lebanon on February 21, 1930, son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Bachman Boyer. He was a graduate of Ursinus College. Bob was a retired accountant for the Reading Railroad and the Commonwealth of PA. He had been a life-long member of the former Tabor United Church of Christ, Lebanon. He was an avid railroader. Bob is survived by two cousins Karen, wife of Ben Pennington and William, husband of Sarah Bachman both of IN and the Givens Family of Lancaster County. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral services on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle). Friends will be received Friday beginning at 10 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. To share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
