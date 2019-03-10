|
Robert C. Allison
Ono - Robert C. Allison, 88, of Ono, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Mt. Hope Nazarene Home. He was the husband of the late Patricia L. Heiserman Allison.
Born in Ono on January 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Forrest and Mary Dotter Allison and a step-son to the late Mary McClanigan Allison. He retired from the former S. E. Meyer Packaging where he had been a supervisor. He was a member of the Bethany Church of the Nazarene, Harrisburg. Robert enjoyed, horses, hunting, being outdoors and had been a member of the Lebanon Valley Pony Trotters.
He is survived by his sons William R. and his wife Susan Allison of Annville, James B and his wife Lisa Allison of Holiday FL, Timothy F. and his wife Gigi Allison of Kansas City, MO and Jeffery S. and his wife Sheila Allison of Fredericksburg; brothers Linford Allison of GA and Rev. Donald Allison of Ono; sisters Ruth Clifton of Colorado Springs, CO, Freda Herr of Ono and Melva Herr of Green Point; eleven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren with two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his sister Caroline Harris.
Graveside Service will be held at 9 a.m., on March 15, 2019, at the Salem Evangelical Cemetery, Ono. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Church of the Nazarene, 1605 Parkway West, Harrisburg. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nazarene Mission International, c/o Bethany Church of the Nazarene, 1605 Parkway West, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019