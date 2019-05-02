|
|
Robert C. Royer
Myerstown - Robert C. Royer, age 85, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late Luke and Joyce (Groh) Royer. He was the husband of the late Marianne (Matthews) Royer.
He is survived by two daughters, Roberta Wampler wife of Henry of Lebanon, Renee Hunter of Cleona, and his son, Jeff Royer husband of Sandy of Lititz. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his three siblings, Lois, Rich and Marilynn. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian (Peffley) Royer, his two grandchildren, Alex and Jessie and his three brothers, Luke, Jack and Warren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hebron United Methodist Church, 451 E. Walnut St, Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence, please visit : SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 2, 2019