Robert C. Whitman, Sr.
Lebanon - Robert C. Whitman, Sr., 82, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Born August 25, 1938 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late David, Sr. and Ella May (Albright) Whitman and also preceded in death by three siblings.
Retired from the Army National Guard, he was a member of the NRA, R Field and Stream, Artillery Corps Washington Grays and American Legion #0315.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years Rosella W. (Bailey) Whitman; sons Robert Whitman, Jr. (Yvonne), Richard Whitman, Sr., Raymond Whitman (Virginia), and Ronald Whitman, Sr.; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 8:30 - 10:30 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra followed by a graveside service, with military honors, at 11:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
