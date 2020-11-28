1/1
Robert C. Whitman Sr.
Robert C. Whitman, Sr.

Lebanon - Robert C. Whitman, Sr., 82, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Born August 25, 1938 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late David, Sr. and Ella May (Albright) Whitman and also preceded in death by three siblings.

Retired from the Army National Guard, he was a member of the NRA, R Field and Stream, Artillery Corps Washington Grays and American Legion #0315.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years Rosella W. (Bailey) Whitman; sons Robert Whitman, Jr. (Yvonne), Richard Whitman, Sr., Raymond Whitman (Virginia), and Ronald Whitman, Sr.; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held 8:30 - 10:30 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra followed by a graveside service, with military honors, at 11:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
