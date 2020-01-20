|
Robert Charles Howell
Mohnton - Robert Charles Howell, 82, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania passed away on January 17, 2020. Bob is survived by his four children, Todd Howell, Sean Howell, Gwynne Bass, and Kyle Howell, and four grandsons, Ian Indseth, Tyler Howell, Seth Howell and Dylan Howell. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Bob loved the military, especially the Marine Corps. He continued his military affiliation in retirement as a Service Officer for the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He assisted veterans with obtaining their much deserved benefits. Bob was always there to help a veteran or friend in need. A special thank you to Sandy Donnell and Kyle Howell for their loving care and support during his final days. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM at the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home, 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, PA 19540 on Saturday, January 25th. Memorial donations may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, 877-832-6997. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
