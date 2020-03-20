|
Rev. Robert "Bob" E. Custer
Bedford - The Rev. Robert "Bob" E. Custer, 82, of Bedford, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland. He was born on January 27, 1938, in Portage, the youngest son of the late Howard S. and Berthe (Nelson) Custer. On October 5, 1963, in Bedford, he married Judy (Houseworth) Custer who survives along with the following family: two daughters, Heidi Custer and husband David Cook of Centerville, Gretchen Custer of Sicklerville, NJ; one son, Robert S. Custer and wife Dawn of Centerville; six grandchildren: Caleb Carter, Theodore Cook, Naomi Cook, Silas Custer, Elijah Cook and Levi Custer; one brother, Donald Custer and wife Kay of Portage; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters: Eileen Tranter, Geraldine Templeton, Lorraine Marks, and Edna Huff, widower Arthur of Portage and one brother, Nelson Custer.
Bob graduated from Portage High School in 1956. He attended Gettysburg College and Seminary and later received a Master's degree in counseling from Shippensburg University. He was a minister for 57 years, his last church was Providence Lutheran in Centerville. During his career he served as a minister for churches in Saxton and Marklesburg, Berwick, Landisburg, Coalbrook, and Palmyra. He enjoyed family reunions, crossword puzzles, his dogs, cars, and being a member of the Antique Car Club. He was the owner of Four Leaf Clover Campground at Raystown Lake. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Lutheran Church or Bortz Lutheran Cemetery, (same address for both) 5575 Bedford Valley Rd, Bedford, PA 15522. Our online guest book is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020