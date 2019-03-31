|
Robert E. Keller
Lebanon - Robert E. Keller, 94 of Lebanon, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on May 11, 1924, a son of the late Henry M. and Katie Rumpf Keller. Robert was the husband of the late Genevieve H. Keller who passed away May 9, 2009. Mr. Keller was retired from Bethlehem Steel where was a Flotation Operator for 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and is a WWII veteran. He was a Life Member of Post 23 VFW; American Legion Post 559 Annville. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer, King's Men's Bible Class, Administration Board, Usher League, Fellowship Outreach and Trustee Board. Surviving is his son Robert, husband of Jean Keller, Lebanon; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his daughter: Carol Haney; son: Ronald Keller; brother: Lester Keller; sisters: Mildred Malfair and Betty Sprecher. A funeral service will be held in Covenant United Methodist Church 346 N. 9th St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30AM with a viewing from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors at 12:30PM. Contributions in Robert's memory can be made to his church. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019