Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
346 N. 9th St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
346 N. 9th St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Keller


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Keller Obituary
Robert E. Keller

Lebanon - Robert E. Keller, 94 of Lebanon, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on May 11, 1924, a son of the late Henry M. and Katie Rumpf Keller. Robert was the husband of the late Genevieve H. Keller who passed away May 9, 2009. Mr. Keller was retired from Bethlehem Steel where was a Flotation Operator for 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and is a WWII veteran. He was a Life Member of Post 23 VFW; American Legion Post 559 Annville. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer, King's Men's Bible Class, Administration Board, Usher League, Fellowship Outreach and Trustee Board. Surviving is his son Robert, husband of Jean Keller, Lebanon; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his daughter: Carol Haney; son: Ronald Keller; brother: Lester Keller; sisters: Mildred Malfair and Betty Sprecher. A funeral service will be held in Covenant United Methodist Church 346 N. 9th St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30AM with a viewing from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors at 12:30PM. Contributions in Robert's memory can be made to his church. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now