Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Open Door Baptist Church
875 Academy Drive
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Open Door Baptist Church
875 Academy Drive
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church Sacrament
Valley View, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Mayer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Mayer Obituary
Rev. Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Mayer

Annville - Rev. Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Mayer, 88, of Annville, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lebanon Valley Home. He was born on Thursday, July 31, 1930 to the late Arthur Mayer and Esther Mayer nee Strauser in Mt. Caramel, PA. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was a veteran of the Army. He was a "people's pastor" who was loved by his congregations and cared for young and old alike. Robert was a Board Member of Gospel Furthering Fellowship and International Partnership Ministries, lifetime member of American Council of Christian Churches (President & Vice President). He was the founder of Church of the Open Door in 1962 and Lebanon Christian Academy in 1978. Robert also went on mission trips to 5 countries in South America, Africa and India. Surviving are wife Lois E. Mayer nee Bullock; daughter Julie A. spouse of Kevin Koons; son Rev. Michael J. spouse of Cindy Mayer; grandchildren Michael J. Mayer, Jr., Kristel Rynard, Melissa Leeper, Nathan Koons, Brian Koons, Adam Koons; great grandchildren Wyatt, Landen, Mark, Isaiah, Hannah; several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon. Services will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at St. Andrews United Methodist Church Sacrament, Valley View, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Christian Academy- Scholarship Fund, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042, Gospel Furthering Fellowship, 221 Hamilton Avenue, Myerstown PA 17067 or International Partnership Ministries, 100 Spring Ave., Hanover, PA 17331. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now