Robert E. Shaffer
SHAFFER, Robert E., age 94, long-time resident of Hershey, died Saturday, October 3, in Pine Grove, PA. He was born in Somerset County, to the late D. David & Iva (Cable) Shaffer.
He is survived by daughter Laura Henton of Martinsburg, WV & and son Christian of Pine Grove, PA; 6 grandchildren, & 8 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Arlene (Snyder) & his siblings Richard, Shirley Keafer, & Marlin.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9th at 1PM at Spring Creek Church of the Brethren in Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 12:30PM. The service will be streamed online via the church website at: www.springcreekcob.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church.
