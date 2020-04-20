|
Robert (Bob) E. Zerman
Robesonia - Robert (Bob) E. Zerman, 49, of Robesonia passed away April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Greta (Ulrich) Zerman. They were married April 13, 1994 and enjoyed 26 wonderful years of marriage. Born on May 8, 1970 in Reading, he was the son of Anna (Ulrich) Zerman and the late Harry F. Zerman Sr. Bob was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School where he enjoyed being a part of the Football Team and Golf Club. Bob dedicated his life to serving his community, with over 30 years of public service. Currently, he was the Assistant Fire Chief for Pioneer Hose Co #1 of Robesonia Station #26. In addition to his role at Station 26, Bob was formerly a member of Western Berks Fire Department where he ascended to the highest rank of Deputy Chief, as well as Chief of Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company. He was a former EMT for Western Berks Ambulance and First Aid & Safety Patrol, Inc. and a volunteer with Newmanstown Ambulance Co. and Northern Berks EMS, as well as a Berks County 911 Dispatcher. He loved to make everyone around him smile and laugh, and enjoyed spending his free time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital staff who took the best care of him during his final days. As well as all the first responders who escorted him from the hospital, and those that lined the streets to pay their respect. He is survived by two sons, Robert J. Zerman of Wyomissing husband of Shannon (Duffy) Zerman, and Brandon E. Zerman of West Lawn husband of Caitlin (Roberts) Zerman, and two grandchildren Audri E. Zerman and Jeremiah R. Zerman. He is also survived by two brothers Harry F. Zerman Jr. of Cleona, and Ryan Thomas of Wayne. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with family expenses may be sent to Western Berks Ambulance Association at 2506 Belmont Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609. Please note designated to the benefit of the family of Robert E. Zerman. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Zerman family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020