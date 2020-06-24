Robert F. Devine, Jr.
Palmyra - Robert F. Devine, Jr., 81, of Palmyra passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born June 3, 1939 in Cumru Township, Berks County, he was a son of the late Robert F., Sr. and Esther (Stoudt) Devine and also preceded in death by brothers Rolland Shade, Richard Shade, and Gerald Clemens.
He retired Senior Master Sergeant from the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard after serving from 1967 to 1991. A 1957 graduate of Hamburg High School, he was a life member of the 193rd SOW Association and longstanding member of the Hemlock Hills Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the GI Gypsies and Union Fire Company #1 of Hamburg.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Deborah L. (Gaul) Devine; sons Andrew R. Devine of Middletown and Patrick M., husband of Cynthia Devine of Palmyra; brother Daniel J. Devine of Shartlesville; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Palmyra - Robert F. Devine, Jr., 81, of Palmyra passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born June 3, 1939 in Cumru Township, Berks County, he was a son of the late Robert F., Sr. and Esther (Stoudt) Devine and also preceded in death by brothers Rolland Shade, Richard Shade, and Gerald Clemens.
He retired Senior Master Sergeant from the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard after serving from 1967 to 1991. A 1957 graduate of Hamburg High School, he was a life member of the 193rd SOW Association and longstanding member of the Hemlock Hills Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the GI Gypsies and Union Fire Company #1 of Hamburg.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Deborah L. (Gaul) Devine; sons Andrew R. Devine of Middletown and Patrick M., husband of Cynthia Devine of Palmyra; brother Daniel J. Devine of Shartlesville; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.