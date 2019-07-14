|
|
Robert F. Rhine
Lebanon - Robert F. Rhine, 80, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Ann Smith Rhine with whom he would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on July 20. Born in Lebanon on July 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Jay Carlin and Mary E. Hamilton Rhine.
Following graduation in 1956 from Annville-Cleona High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Puerto Rico. Graduating from Lebanon Valley College in 1964, he began his teaching career with the Atlantic City (New Jersey) School District as the High School Concert and Marching Band Director.
Returning to Lebanon in 1968, Bob joined the faculty of the newly formed Cornwall-Lebanon School District, as the Cedar Crest High School Concert and Marching Band Director. He ended his 44 year teaching career as the CC Middle School Band Director. During his public school years, Rhine served as the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, District 7, Secretary-Treasurer.
He coached the Cedar Crest High School track team, taking them to win the PA State Track Championship; he was a licensed PIAA Basketball, Track and Cross Country Official, retiring last year after 50 years of officiating.
Bob was an active member of the Palmyra Church of the Brethren, teaching youth and adult Sunday School classes; and served as Board Chair and Church Moderator.
In addition to his wife Barbara, surviving is a son, John T. Rhine of Lebanon, a daughter, Amy Jo Rhine-Roosa, wife of Gregory Roosa of Los Angeles, CA., four grandchildren Devon, Morgan, Norton, and Sutton, and a brother, C. Richard Rhine and wife, Jean of Elizabethtown. Preceded in death by one grandson, Eliot Roosa.
A Memorial "Celebration of Music" Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 AM at the Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 N. Chestnut Street, Palmyra. A time of sharing will follow the service at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Caring Cupboard, 131 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 14, 2019