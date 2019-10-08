|
|
Robert H. Hetrick
Cleona - Robert H. Hetrick, 86, of Cleona, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lebanon on November 9, 1932, he was the son of the late George A. and Martha S. (Whitman) Hetrick, Sr. Robert graduated from S. Lebanon High School with the Class of 1951. He was an electrician and owned Lebanon Electric Supply Co. He owned classic cars and was a member of the Buick Club. Robert enjoyed working, being with family and helping anyone that needed help fixing things.
He is survived by his longtime companion Janet L. Henning of Cleona; sons Steven M. Hetrick of Lebanon and Robert T. husband of Cindy Hetrick of Cleona; step-son Charles M. husband of Sheila Engle of Jonestown; daughters Cynda L. wife of John Kless of Fredericksburg and Susette M. wife of Abner Church, Jr.; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brother George A. Hetrick, Jr. of Lebanon; sister D. Jean wife of Mark Weierbach of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth A. Snavely, Dorothy E. Binkley and Helen I. Wagner.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019