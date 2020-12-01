1/1
Robert H. Manbeck
Robert H. Manbeck

Robesonia - Robert H. Manbeck, 88, of Robesonia, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Sara J. (Trimble) Manbeck, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage on Oct. 13th.

Robert, a son of the late Elias R. and Pearl Manbeck, and step son to Alberta S. Manbeck, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Dennis J. Manbeck, husband of Margaret, Robesonia, Theresa M., wife of Greg Hilbert, Wernersville, Renee A., widow of Steven Schew, Robesonia, David L. Manbeck, husband of Lisa, Robesonia, and Diane M., wife of John Willhoyte, Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Harvey Manbeck, husband of Glenda; two sisters, Janet Manbeck, and Barbara Bieber; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Ciborowski.

Robert was a graduate of Robesonia High School and was a proud life long dairy and beef farmer.

Robert was an active 50+ year member of Conrad Weiser Lion's Club. He was also a long-time member of the Robesonia Golf League and a lifelong member of Robesonia Fire Company. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and spending time with his grandchildren.

Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis De Sales, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia, PA 19551, or to the Conrad Weiser Lion's Club, PO Box 73, Robesonia, PA 19551.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
