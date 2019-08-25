Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry Deck


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Henry Deck Obituary
Robert Henry Deck

Hummelstown - Robert Henry Deck, 85, of Hummelstown, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, January 21, 1934, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late John Henry and Alice Rebecca (Derr) Deck. He was married 53 years to the late Elsie (Rodgers) Deck who passed away August 2, 2007.

Bob was employed by Hershey Foods and was a union steward. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Palmyra, and also enjoyed hunting and country music.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Deck of Millersburg, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and eight sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now