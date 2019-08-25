|
Robert Henry Deck
Hummelstown - Robert Henry Deck, 85, of Hummelstown, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, January 21, 1934, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late John Henry and Alice Rebecca (Derr) Deck. He was married 53 years to the late Elsie (Rodgers) Deck who passed away August 2, 2007.
Bob was employed by Hershey Foods and was a union steward. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Palmyra, and also enjoyed hunting and country music.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Deck of Millersburg, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and eight sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019