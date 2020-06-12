Robert I. BoltzLebanon - Robert I. Boltz, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon. He was the husband of Darlene F. Bashore Boltz. On October 5th they would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.Born in Lebanon on November 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Delmar and Arlene Stickler Boltz. Robert was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon. After 33 years of service, he retired from Alcoa where he had been a Cylindrical Roll Grinder. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He especially enjoyed woodcarving and golfing. For many years he was involved in Boy Scouts, where he had been the Assistant Scout Master for Troop #47. Robert also served for six years on the school board for the Northern Lebanon School District.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Joshua R. and his wife Heather Boltz of Camp Hill; grandsons Mason & Griffin; brothers Dennis and his wife Audrey Boltz of Bethel, and Brian and his wife Carol Boltz of Myerstown; sister Vicki Goff wife of the late Bruce Goff of Fredericksburg; and sister-in-law Marianne Boltz of Myerstown.He was preceded in death by his brother Delmar Boltz.Private funeral services for the family will be held at Calvary Chapel, Lebanon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.