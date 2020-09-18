Robert I. Sells
Palmyra - Robert I. Sells, 79, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home.
Born September 27, 1940 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Mazur) Sells Wise.
A retired truck driver from Palmyra Bologna Company, he was a member of the Hershey Region and National Antique Automobile Club of America and attended the Hershey Auto Show for 50 years.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years Joanne (Herr) Sells; sons Robert A., husband of Marcia Sells of York and David G., husband of Rebekah Sells of Palmyra; sister Barb Witmer of Palmyra; and grandchildren Daniel A. Sells, Darby L. Sells, Elijah D. Sells and Sarah E. Sells.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
