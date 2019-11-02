|
Robert J. Connor, Sr.
Lebanon - Robert J. "Bob" Connor, Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Linden Village. He was the husband of Margaret M. (Loehle) Connor. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on April 27th. Born in Lebanon, PA on February 25, 1942, Bob was a son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Royer) Connor. He graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School. After working various labor jobs as a young man, Bob then worked a 35-year career with Hauck Manufacturing in Cleona where he served as the Credit Manager. Bob and his wife Margie enjoyed vacationing to Chingoteague, VA, while their children were young and made many memories on the beach and watching the ponies and shorebirds. Bob volunteered with St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Paul the Apostle Church and faithfully served at the noon meal site each month for many years. He also served in the Funnel Cake booth at the St. Paul's Summer Bazaar, and he helped cater countless receptions with St. Paul's Kitchen Committee.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Joseph Connor, husband of Michelle, Robert Connor, Jr., Dorothy Ellinger, and John Connor, husband of Michelle; 21 grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren; two brothers, James H. Connor, husband of Diane, and Timothy M. Connor, husband of Karen. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Hubert Connor, Mary Thompson, and Peter J. Connor.
Bob's family is grateful to the kind and caring staff of Linden Village, Just Like Family, and Homeland Hospice.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Paul's Church, 125 S. Spruce St., Annville. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon and Wednesday morning prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
