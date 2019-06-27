|
|
Robert J. Eck
Lebanon - MSG Robert "Bob" J. Eck (USAR, RET) died on June 25th at 5:55am. A lifetime resident of Lebanon County, he was born to the late Alice (Feather) Eck and Robert C. Eck on the 27th of July, 1943. He leaves a wife, Shirley JW Eck. His first wife, Marilyn "Sue" Conner Eck, predeceased him in March of 1995.
Bob attended Lebanon Catholic School for 12 years and was a proud member of the class of 1961 (the 2nd class to graduate from the new school). He entered active duty with the US Marine Corps on November 29th, 1961 and started at Parris Island, SC for basic training and then went on to the Naval Air Station in Memphis, TN for Aviation Operations School. Upon completion of schooling, Bob was assigned to the Marine Corps Air Facility in Santa Ana, CA, followed by MCAS El Toro, CA, Naval Air Station at Sugi, Japan, Da Nang Air Base, Vietnam, and Cherry Point, NC - where he was honorably discharged on March 28th, 1966. Bob had attained the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, and The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He joined the US Army Reserve in January of 1976, serving until December 31st, 1992. Bob attained the rank of Master Sergeant (E-8) and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal w/ Oak Leaf Cluster, Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. Following his military service, he retired to Lebanon. Bob began work at the Fort Indiantown Gap Army Finance Office in April of 1966 and retired as military pay supervisor with 28 years of service on December 31st, 1994. Bob was a member of the singing Cedar Barber Shop Chorus from 1961-1992 and a lifetime member of Rescue Hose Company #4 & Independent Fire Co. He was a past member of Rural Security Fire Co., Hook & Ladder, Friendship Fire Co., Liberty Fire Co., Maennerchor, Navy Club Ship 91, Lebanon VFW Post 23, and the American Legion Post 910.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Bob is survived by his step-daughter & her husband, Mosel & Rodney Royer, and their children, Jazmine, Christian & Jonathan, who lovingly referred to him as Pop! Pop!; his sisters, Barbara (Michael) Brungart, and Pauline (Charles) Sweitzer; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Witmer) Eck; brother-in-law John (Antionette) Warren III; and many nieces and nephews. His only brother, James Eck, predeceased him on the 30th March 2001. He was also predeceased by his maternal & paternal grandparents and maternal & paternal aunts and uncles.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 1:00-3:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 1st at 9:00am at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Lebanon Catholic School, 1400 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or to The , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 27, 2019