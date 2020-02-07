|
Robert J. "Jay" Heilman
Lebanon - Robert J. "Jay" Heilman, 31, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home.
Born in Lebanon on August 5, 1988, he was the son of Judith D. Logan Heilman and the late Robert H. Heilman. Jay worked at various places, and his last job was at the Navy Club in Lebanon. He enjoyed working at flea markets, race cars, racing and camping. He especially enjoyed and will be remembered for his love in helping others.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Robert Heilman, Jr., John Rhoads and Joshua Heilman, and sisters Lori Moyer, Roberta Evans, Crystal Laub, Laura Gruber, Brenda Heilman and Stacie Crist.
A viewing for Jay will be held on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020