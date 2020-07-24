Robert J. Mazzoni
Lebanon - Robert J. Mazzoni, 102, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Catherine A. (Blessing) Mazzoni, his wife of 70 years. Born in Rexmont , PA on May 25, 1918, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ellen (Bernard) Mazzoni. Robert was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church and a graduate of Cornwall High School. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 45 years of service as a salary payroll clerk. Robert's children and grandchildren were always his priority and he never missed celebrating a birthday, special occasion, or family dinner alongside them. Although often teased for his frugal ways, Robert was extremely generous when it came to sharing his homemade brandied apricots and Manhattans with those he loved. His 102 years on this earth made an imprint on the lives of so many and the void his absence leaves won't soon be filled.
Robert is survived by two children - Janet Binner and Robert J. Mazzoni, Jr.; four grandchildren - Jennifer, Kara, Robert, and Michael; and eight great grandchildren - Julia, Thomas, Cade, Maya, Della, Jack, Mack and Bobby. He was preceded in death by his two brothers - Richard and Bernard.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 30 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Sacred Heart Church, 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall, PA 17016.