Robert James "Bob" Edwards
Lebanon - Robert James Edwards, 83, of Lebanon, PA passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 27, 2020. Robert (Bob), also known by many as just "Uncle Bob" was preceded in death by his wife, Eva and survived by his son, Scott of New York, NY; daughter Grace (Jett) Conrad of Lebanon, PA; sisters Marie, Bonnie, Gerry; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Gladys and Jane and brothers, Clate and Rodney. Bob was a graduate of Lebanon High School and served in the US Navy. He worked at Penn Turf, Bethlehem Steel and retired from Gill Rock. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching his Vikings and loved spending time in Cedar Run, PA with family and friends. Always the life of the party, he will be greatly missed by many. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite wildlife organization. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com