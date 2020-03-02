|
|
Robert "Bobby" John Albert
West Palm Beach, FL - Robert "Bobby" John Albert, 87, formerly of Myerstown, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2020.
He was the husband of Mary Albert, whom he was married to and adored for 66 years.
He was born on March 22, 1932 in Cullman, Alabama, the son of the late Paul and Edith Albert.
Bob graduated from Myerstown High School in 1950. He worked for 37 years at the Lebanon Daily News and retired in 1994. Prior to that he worked in the family business at Albert Brother's Bakery. Bob loved his Oakland A's, a stinky cigar and a good glass of wine.
He is survived by his son, Gary Albert and his wife Dee of Port St. Lucie, FL, his daughter, Sharon Nicholas of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and his son, Craig Albert and his wife Sue of Plantation, FL. He is also survived by four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place immediately after the service at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join afterwards for a luncheon at Ozgood's Grille in Robesonia.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020