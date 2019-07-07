Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bachman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Bachman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Bachman Obituary
Robert L. Bachman

Stone Ridge - Robert L. Bachman, 82, of Stone Ridge and formerly of Robesonia, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Schaetzle) Bachman who died Dec. 16, 2012.

Robert, a son of the late John S. and Amelia M. (Keffer) Bachman, was born in Shillington. He is survived by a son Douglas L. Bachman, Womelsdorf; three daughters, Robin A., wife of Perry Sweigart, Elizabethtown, Alice M. Bachman, Womelsdorf, and Theresa L., wife of Sheldon L. Frederick, Womelsdorf; seven grandsons, a step granddaughter, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda L. Bachman; eight siblings; a granddaughter, Jessica; and a great granddaughter, Trinity.

He was a Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean War.

He retired from Carpenter Technology in 1997 from the transportation department.

He was a life member of Marion Fish and Game Club. He loved to hunt, fish, travel, and collect coins. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Kubota Tractors.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 335 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now