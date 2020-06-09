Robert L. "Bob" "Butch" Shultz
Lebanon - Robert L. "Bob" "Butch" Shultz, Sr., 78, of Lebanon, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Thursday, July 24, 1941 to Louis V. Shultz and Gertrude Raiger nee Reich in Lebanon. He worked at A&H Undustries and Quaker Alloy. Bob enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and watching the Price is Right. He also liked watching the Christmas Story movie and his 1965 Mustang. Surviving are wife Mary A. Shultz nee Firestine; children Joan Smith and spouse Dennis, Robert L. "Bob" Shultz, Jr.; sister Sandy Walmer; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Barbara Snavely. Services will be private. Butch suffered from Alzheimers so the family requested memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association- Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.