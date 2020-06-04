Robert L. Gerlach
Robert L. Gerlach

Elizabethtown - Robert L. Gerlach, 88, of the Masonic Village and formerly of Palmyra passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, on his birthday.

Born May 31, 1932 in Palmdale, he was a son of the late Edwin and Pearl (Tanger) Gerlach. The widower of Doris (Lebo) Gerlach since April 2005, he was also preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Gerlach, granddaughter Heather Wolf and brother Carl Gerlach.

He retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike as Director of Building Facilities, was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Palmyra, Brownstone Lodge #666 F & AM, Harrisburg Consistory and a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are his children Cheryl Ann, wife of Robert Krajcsik and James Edwin, husband of Mary Gerlach; his beloved companion Jean Diffenderfer; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
