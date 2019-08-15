Services
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert L. Huffman


1943 - 2019
Robert L. Huffman Obituary
Robert L. Huffman

Palmyra - Robert Lee Huffman, 75, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center.

Surviving are his siblings Betty L. Huffman, Aleta F. Simpson and Dale G. Huffman all of North Londonderry Township and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Boulevard, Lebanon, PA 17046.

For complete obituary and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
