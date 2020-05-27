Robert L. Lerch
1951 - 2020
Swatara Twp. - Robert L. Lerch, 69, of Spring Creek Care Center, Swatara Township and formerly of Hummelstown, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic.

Born in Harrisburg on February 26, 1951, he was the son of the Robert C. Lerch companion of Thelma Hain of Hershey, and the late Sadie Via Lerch.

Bob retired after 30 years of service from Armstrong World Industries, Marietta. He was a 1970 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School. Bob was an U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 265 and the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1867, both of Hummelstown. He loved golfing, fishing and camping; was a die-hard NASCAR and Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan; and was a former Boy Scout.

In addition to his father, Bob is survived by two sons, Matt Lerch and Jason Lerch both of Tennessee; grandson, Hunter Groff; sister, Linda Yoder of Palmyra; nephew, Michael Logan, Jr. of Palmyra; and niece, Jennifer Schaeffer of Campbelltown; and was a Great Uncle to Austin and Kayla Schaeffer both of Campbelltown.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.

Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on www.trefzandbowser.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
