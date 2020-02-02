|
|
Robert L. Strickler
Richland -
Robert L. Strickler, 90, of Richland, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Legends of Lititz, PA. He was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County on November 7, 1929, a son of the late Raymond Henry and Sara Anna Meiser Strickler. Robert was a professional musician playing the clarinet for the Dallas Symphony for 40 years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and also played in US Army band in Washington DC. He worshipped in the Lutheran faith and was a graduate of West Chester University. He is survived by siblings, Barbara Schwalm and husband Jared of Richland; Larry Strickler of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Terry Strickler and wife Linda of Lebanon; Linda Derr of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; George Strickler of Newmanstown; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Strickler and John Strickler. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a visitation beginning on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment will be made in the Richland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., 1st floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020