Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Robert Lewis Brocklehurst Obituary
Robert Lewis Brocklehurst

Myerstown - Robert L. "Bob" Brocklehurst

Lt. Col. U.S. Airforce (Retired)

A youthful 98 years old, Bob Brocklehurst passed peacefully at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 following a bout with cancer.

During his hospitalization, he has been surrounded by the memories and love of generations of the Brocklehurst family.

Bob was the last known US Army Air Corp fighter pilot who served in the Aleutian Islands during WW II. He has given talks about the service experiences of his generation for over three decades with records of his talks archived in over seven museums.

Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1968. In 1974, He and his wife moved to Myerstown, PA where he established Brocklehurst Enterprises and represented kitchen cabinet manufacturers to retailers in a multi-state area.

Fun loving with always a humor or historical story to tell, Bob was a lifetime and Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian, a supporter of many service and non-profit organizations, a supportive patriarch for generations of the Brocklehurst family, sponsor for a number of scholarship programs, a leader in his church activities, a believer and personal example of the power of positive thinking, and a stimulator of enthusiasm with everyone he met.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Avenue, Myerstown, PA from 4:00 - 5:00 Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Donations may be made to:

-The Lillian Brocklehurst Memorial Fund of the Zion United Methodist, Schaefferstown, PA 17088-0393.

-The Myerstown- ELCO Rotarian scholarship fund

-

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
