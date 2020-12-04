Robert M. "Bob" Bensing, Sr.
Lebanon - Robert M. "Bob" Bensing, Sr., 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at VA Medical Center.
He was the husband of Betty Lou Bensing. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2020.
Born in Greble, PA on June 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Peter and Elsie (Hower) Bensing.
A 1949 graduate of South Lebanon High School, Bob was co-owner of Bensing Brothers Garage, Lebanon, for 45 years.
Mr. Bensing served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of Zion of Iona United Methodist Church Lebanon, the Friendship and Hebron Fire Company, and a lifetime member of Kittatinny Hunting and Fishing Club. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, He enjoyed vacationing at his beach house in Lewes, DE with his wife.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert M. Bensing, Jr., of Lebanon & Jeffrey A. Bensing, husband of Beth of Lebanon; grandsons, Wesley Bensing, of Cornwall, & Travis Bensing, husband of Samantha, of Lebanon; sisters, Geraldine Bensing & Mary Mease, both of Lebanon; brother, Carl Bensing husband of Shirley of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bensing.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life with family & friends will be held at a later time.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, PA were entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
-Greater PA Chpt. 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Zion of Iona United Methodist Church,1920 S. 5th Ave. Lebanon, PA 17042 GroseFH.com