1/1
Robert M. "Bob" Bensing Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. "Bob" Bensing, Sr.

Lebanon - Robert M. "Bob" Bensing, Sr., 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at VA Medical Center.

He was the husband of Betty Lou Bensing. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2020.

Born in Greble, PA on June 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Peter and Elsie (Hower) Bensing.

A 1949 graduate of South Lebanon High School, Bob was co-owner of Bensing Brothers Garage, Lebanon, for 45 years.

Mr. Bensing served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Zion of Iona United Methodist Church Lebanon, the Friendship and Hebron Fire Company, and a lifetime member of Kittatinny Hunting and Fishing Club. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, He enjoyed vacationing at his beach house in Lewes, DE with his wife.

Bob is survived by two sons, Robert M. Bensing, Jr., of Lebanon & Jeffrey A. Bensing, husband of Beth of Lebanon; grandsons, Wesley Bensing, of Cornwall, & Travis Bensing, husband of Samantha, of Lebanon; sisters, Geraldine Bensing & Mary Mease, both of Lebanon; brother, Carl Bensing husband of Shirley of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bensing.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life with family & friends will be held at a later time.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, PA were entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association-Greater PA Chpt. 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Zion of Iona United Methodist Church,1920 S. 5th Ave. Lebanon, PA 17042

GroseFH.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved