Robert Morris
Marion Twp - Robert R.C. Morris, 71, of Marion Twp. died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Reading on September 30, 1947 a son of the late Charles E. Morris and Sarah A. (Leiss) Morris widow of Walter Starr, of Myerstown. He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser H.S. and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Robert worked 40 years and retired from Sunoco in Robesonia . He was a member of Zion U.C.C., Womelsdorf. He enjoyed cycling, hiking, and kayaking in addition to volunteering at the Conrad Weiser Homestead, Womelsdorf Library, Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, Heidelberg Historical Society and Historic Schaefferstown. Bob also enjoyed studying, sharing and preserving Berks County history. Surviving in addition to his mother is a brother, Richard D.A. Morris husband of Fran Battista, of Hershey; a step-sister, Judy Mohn, of Robesonia; three nephews, Thomas, Charles, and Daniel; and numerous great nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Zion U.C.C., Womelsdorf on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Etta Mest officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
A private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf has charge of arrangements. www.mullfh.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, PO Box 53, Womelsdorf, PA 19567
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019