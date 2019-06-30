|
Robert Ream
Myerstown - Robert Ream, 53, died suddenly, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Myerstown.
He was the husband of Jody K. (Ulrich) Ream, to whom he would have been married 31 years on September 10, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, PA on November 8, 1965, he was the son of Janice (Dohner) Ream, of Myerstown, and the late Kenneth Ream.
A 1983 graduate of ELCO High School, he was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown. Robert was employed as a manager and butcher at Hi-Way Meats, Womelsdorf, for 18 years. He was also employed at LVO as an ink mixer. Robert was a member of the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown, Myerstown VFW, Newmanstown Athletic Association, and the Berks County Mustang Club. He enjoyed cars, music, riding motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and mother, Robert is survived by a son, Christopher Ream, and significant other, Amanda Bashore, of Lebanon; a brother, Randall, husband of Cindy Ream, of Lebanon; nieces, Shelbie Dearolf and Amanda Meckley; and nephews, Ryan Ream, Samuel Ulrich, and Andrew Behney.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Kimmerlings Cemetery, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AACA Museum, Inc., In Memory of Robert Ream, 161 Museum Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 30, 2019